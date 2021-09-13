Dynamic Parametric Equalization Panel Set for Mix Sound for Film Event

With the FREE Mix Sound for Film and Television virtual event only days away, it’s time to register (for free!) if you haven’t already. Adding to the many reasons to join in on the top sound for picture event of the year is the newly announced lunchtime roundtable panel, “Dynamic Parametric Equalization (DPEQ) in Conventional and Immersive Media Post-Production.”

Sponsored by Wholegrain Digital Systems, the panel promises to be an engaging discussion of how DPEQ allows for seamless integration of EQ and dynamics processing. Parametric EQ forces processing to be performed in the time domain, avoiding block averaging and modulation of STFT-based systems in order to support fast and robust dynamic reaction. This talk will move beyond these base advantages to explore ways DPEQ can assist in the post-production of media audio content. The panel will discuss how DPEQ can be used to tame the mixing of several independently recorded sources into one soundtrack, in addition to how DPEQ can equalize for more arcane characteristics such as acoustic conditions of recording. It will also address the application of DPEQ, as manifest in the product Quartet DynPEQ, to multichannel tracks and buses without harming spatial information in spite of it being a non-linear processor.

Panelists will include:

JASON LAROCCA: Rocker-turned-engineer Jason LaRocca is also known as the singer/guitarist of acclaimed punk band The Briggs. By the age of eighteen, the Los Angeles native had also become a full-fledged producer and recording engineer. His past credits include Bad Boys for Life, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Fortnite, Aquaman, Paddington and Black Mirror. Jason’s upcoming scoring projects include feature films The Harder They Fall, Marvel’s Morbius, and video game God of War: Ragnarok.

THOR LEGVOLD, moderator: Thor Legvold holds a Psy.D. from the University of Bergen, Norway, and has a long-standing passion for the importance of audio quality. He established Sonovo Mastering in 2003 with a dual mission, to deliver high quality audio for music, film, and television; and to mentor and guide female audio engineers into the industry. Sonovo and Thor work primarily in music mastering and sound for picture post production. He is a champion of surround and immersive music formats, working with a number of clients as well as his own music productions incorporating immersive audio formats including Auro-3D, Sony 360RA and Dolby Atmos. Thor serves as a member of the AES LA ExCom, and recently published a chapter in Mastering in Music (Focal Press, 2020) about surround and immersive formats, co-authored with Darcy Proper.

TOM MARKS, CAS: Tom Marks has mixed feature films, foreign films, theatrical trailers, television programs, video games, virtual reality media, webisodes, live music broadcasts, albums and film scores. He has worked in many of the current and emerging formats including 5.1, 7.1, Dolby Atmos, and IMAX. Prior to moving to Los Angeles in 2003, Tom worked in television and music while living in Illinois and Florida.

GEORGE MASSENBURG: George Massenburg has an extensive career as a producer, audio engineer, audio processor designer/manufacturer, and consultant in audio archiving, restoration, and acoustics. His work has merited multiple awards, in addition to an AES Fellowship Award in 2004 and an AES Gold Medal Award in 2008. He is also an educator and currently teaches at McGill University.

MATT ORLANDO: Matt Orlando is a mix engineer and sound designer at Q Department in New York. Originally from Long Island, he started his career in audio post production as a freelancer, mixing indie films while studying at Hofstra University. He was later hired by Major League Baseball as a sound designer on their VR team. After years of working at various positions in audio post production, he joined the team at Q Department where he now specializes in commercial broadcast mix, spatial audio mix, sonic branding, and creative sound design. Matt has most recently worked on campaigns for Squarespace, US National Guard, Nissan, Coors and Adidas.