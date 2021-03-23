Wholegrain Digital Systems DynPEQ Plug-ins Upgrade

Version 1.4.2 supports new high-resolution graphics displays in that its GUI automatically increases in size if the screen geometry allows it.

Wholegrain Digital Systems LLC is proud to announce the upcoming release of version 1.4.2 of its DynPEQ plug-ins. DynPEQ is an intuitive integration of dynamics processing with parametric equalization, increasingly adopted in professional audio mixing and mastering for project scales large, gigantic, and small. It is a free upgrade for owners of versions 1.3 and 1.4.

Version 1.4.2 supports new high-resolution graphics displays in that its GUI automatically increases in size if the screen geometry allows it. This support applies to Pro Tools workstations and to Audio Units (v2) hosts that allow dynamically resizable plugin GUIs. The new version also fixes multiple small problems and annoyances.

With public gatherings still limited, the weekly DynPEQ Deep Dive seminars over Zoom will continue into the future. Each seminar covers the unique architecture of DynPEQ, how the architecture affects performance, and then exhibits the performance through demonstrations and applications. Upcoming seminar times are posted on the top sidebar at www.dynpeq.com, or sign up for weekly notices through an email to rsvp@wholegrain-ds.com.

The new version should be released on April 1, 2021. The release launches a 30% off sale on all DynPEQ plugin packages, both Trio (three-band) and Quartet (four-band), along with native-only and including-HDX-DSP support. The packages are sold at KVR (www.kvraudio.com/deve/loper/wholegrain-digital-systems) and at Sonic Studio (sonicstudiopro.com/dynpeq/). The 30% off sale lasts until the end of June 2021.

ABOUT DynPEQ

The DynPEQ family was originally bundled with the soundBlade mastering workstation since 2007, and has been available for Pro Tools AAX/HDX since version 1.3. There are two variants—Trio DynPEQ, a three-band dynamic parametric equalizer configured as a single-channel insert for input processing, and Quartet DynPEQ, a four-band dynamic parametric equalizer with support for multi-channel stems and an analog peak limiter for mastering applications.

The heart of DynPEQ is a classic parametric equalizer, where multiple bands are chosen by center frequency and Q (bandwidth) for individualized dynamic processing. This delivers greatly increased precision vs. traditional multiband dynamics processors that are based on less flexible graphic EQ. DynPEQ’s time-domain IIR processing is designed to optimize realtime reaction at low latency by calculating the total RMS level of the sidechain for a fast and smooth control signal without the need to extend release time.

The DynPEQ design allows for detailed and robust control of the audio spectrum, prompting Darwin Grosse to write the following in the June 2017 issue of Recording Magazine: “Perhaps the aspect that has me most interested in using this product is the way it makes me think about my work—while it is clearly both an EQ and a compressor/expander, it is viable to approach it like a super-EQ.”

The DynPEQ plugins are compatible with Pro Tools AAX version 10+ on Intel-based Macs with macOS 10.6+, both native and on HDX DSP cards, as well as in native Audio Units (v2) workstations.