‘Dynamic Parametric EQ’ Panels Set for Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV

Culver City, CA (September 29, 20223)— ‘Applications of Dynamic Parametric EQ’ will be a key topic at this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event on Saturday, September 30. The panel, taking place in the Kim Novak Theater at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, CA, is presented by Wholegrain Digital Systems.

APPLICATIONS OF DYNAMIC PARAMETRIC EQ PART I: ALFREDO PASQUEL

Alfredo Pasquel demonstrates applying dynamic parametric equalization, manifest in the DynPEQ family of plugins, to the mixing and mastering of a television series score. Dynamic parametric EQ is the embedding of a classic parametric filter into a traditional dynamics processor, allowing for detailed and robust control of the audio spectrum.

Alfredo Pasquel grew up in Mexico City, where sounds and music of its streets captivated his imagination since he was very young. The intricate soundscapes of the capital city taught him about sound and how it can establish culture, perspective and emotions to the world around us. With a strong background in both music writing and audio engineering, Alfredo has the natural ability to transform concept into practice through the use of technology. His production and recording techniques have garnered three Grammy awards and a Golden Reel award nomination. Alfredo has also contributed to award-winning and nominated films in the sound mixing and score mixing categories.

APPLICATIONS OF DYNAMIC PARAMETRIC EQ PART II: THOR LEGVOLD

Thor Legvold demonstrates applying dynamic parametric equalization, manifest in the DynPEQ family of plugins, to the mixing and mastering of an award-winning documentary, including the multichannel score. Dynamic parametric EQ is the embedding of a classic parametric filter into a traditional dynamics processor, allowing for detailed and robust control of the audio spectrum.

Thor Legvold holds a Psy.D. from the University of Bergen, Norway, and has a background in auditory perception and audio quality in music. He established Sonovo Mastering in 2003 to deliver high quality audio for music, film, and television; and to mentor and guide female audio engineers into the industry. Thor later expanded into multichannel music production, sound for picture, and post-production. His film credits include the award-winning documentary “Humanity Stoked.” He has been a champion of surround and immersive music formats since 2006, incorporating immersive audio formats including Auro-3D, Sony 360RA and Dolby Atmos. Thor serves as a member of the AES LA ExCom, is a voting Grammy member, and recently published a chapter in Mastering in Music (Focal Press, 2020) about surround and immersive formats, co-authored with Darcy Proper.

