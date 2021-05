Take a brief peak at Sound for WandaVision, featuring the Skywalker Sound team of Danielle Dupre, Kim Foscato, Steve Orlando and Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, and moderated by Jennifer Walden.

Sound for WandaVision is just one of the many presentations to be featured at Mix Sessions: Emmy Awards Season, where Mix sits down with the audio post teams behind some of the year’s best work in sound for television.

The event takes place this Wednesday, May 26, so Register for FREE Now!