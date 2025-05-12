Harvard Ups Its Game for Sports Broadcasts

Cambridge, Mass. (May 12, 2025)—Harvard University, which produces approximately 325 live varsity team sports broadcasts annually, has integrated Studio Technologies’ Dante-enabled audio equipment for its commentators.

In recent years, Harvard Athletics has centralized its production operations, shifting from on-site setups to a remote production model. Two central control rooms, located at the basketball and hockey facilities, now manage nearly all Harvard sports broadcasts. This shift has been aided by the implementation of Studio Technologies’ Dante-enabled audio equipment, including the Model 204 and Model 205 announcer’s consoles. These devices allow commentators to connect from any location on campus utilizing the university’s network infrastructure.

“In the past, setting up for a swim meet or any other event required transporting massive amounts of gear to the site,” says Imry Halevi, Harvard’s senior associate director of athletics. “Now, with Studio Technologies’ Dante-enabled commentator stations, we simply plug in and everything integrates effortlessly. Whether it’s fencing, volleyball or football, the system is flexible and reliable.”

A key improvement in Harvard’s setup has reportedly been the introduction of Studio Technologies’ Model 5205, which provides microphones with both phantom power and conversion to Dante digital. This eliminates previous challenges associated with capturing ambient audio, including allowing remote gain adjustments via Studio Technologies’ ST controller software. “We used to have to send someone to manually adjust mixers on-site,” Halevi adds. “Now we can do it remotely, saving time and effort.”

Harvard has also enhanced its communication capabilities with Studio Technologies’ beltpacks and intercom solutions, enabling seamless communication between directors, camera operators, and commentators. The adoption of the Model 5422A for both intercom support as well as serving as a Dante leader clock has resolved previous network stability issues, further streamlining operations.

Harvard’s broadcasts are available on ESPN+ as part of the Ivy League’s agreement with the network, as well as select broadcasts on NESN, the New England Sports Network. Beyond traditional sports like football, basketball, and hockey, Harvard takes pride in producing broadcasts for lesser-covered sports such as skiing, sailing, water polo and fencing. The athletic department has also experimented with innovative formats, such as a social media-focused vertical broadcast for tennis, leveraging Studio Technologies’ Dante audio solutions for a smoother production experience.