Game Creek Outfits New OB Trucks

Hudson, NH (April 8, 2025)—Game Creek Video has chosen Riedel’s solutions for its newest OB trucks, built for two major U.S. broadcast/streaming entities to cover their largest sporting productions.

The trucks—two sets of interconnected A, B, and C units—use the same Riedel Artist intercom system as the broadcasters use in their fixed facilities. The trucks are equipped with the Riedel Artist ecosystem consisting of an Artist digital intercom matrix, SmartPanels and Riedel Bolero wireless beltpacks to enable communications during live productions, and the Riedel MediorNet FusioN stand-alone IP converters to streamline signal delivery.

Game Creek deployed one Artist-1024 node in each A unit, using 768 ports to support the three-truck system. This system connects with both legacy camera setups and ST 2110-capable CCUs, simplifying integration. While currently only used for intercom, since Riedel’s app-based SmartPanels go beyond intercom, Game Creek is exploring further uses for the Artist system in audio monitoring.

Keith Martin, director of technology at Game Creek Video, commented, “Recently, our trucks with legacy designs were bumping up against the Department of Transportation’s weight thresholds, and it was starting to cut into how much ancillary gear we could take to a venue. By implementing Riedel’s MediorNet FusioN and the Artist intercom, we can economize on the benefits of ST 2110, replacing some of the heavy copper wire with fiber and extending with a small piece of hardware all the way out to the edge, which has made a big difference.”

Game Creek has about 90 Riedel SmartPanel RSP-1232HL interfaces at operator stations inside the trucks, plus a few for field deployment to communicate with crew members throughout the venue. Game Creek has also added the Bolero wireless intercom system, giving operators inside the truck constant access to people out in the field and vice versa.