Young Guru Announces Roc Nation Scholarship

Applications due July 17 for full four-year tuition at the School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University.

New York, N.Y. (July 1, 2026)—Grammy Award-winning audio engineer, producer and educator Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton will sponsor a full-tuition scholarship for a prospective student pursuing a degree at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University.

Guru, who also serves as the Director of the Music Technology, Entrepreneurship & Production program at the Roc Nation School, encourages applicants to apply for the scholarship beginning today. To be eligible, applicants must be seeking enrollment at the Roc Nation School for the Fall 2026 semester.

Applications will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 17, 2026. Interested students can apply online and submit either a written or video entry (maximum three minutes) that answers the following questions:

How do you define success?

Please share how the Young Guru Scholarship will help you be the best version of yourself.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years, and how will you get there?

In addition to receiving full tuition for four years, the scholarship recipient will have the opportunity to shadow Young Guru throughout the academic year and work one-on-one with him in the Roc Nation School’s Dolby Atmos-enabled Professional Studio. The recipient will also be eligible for professional mentorship in the Dean’s Scholars Program, providing access to professional mentorship, networking opportunities and exclusive career development programming.

“Education and mentorship have always been at the heart of everything I do,” said Young Guru. “This scholarship is about creating opportunities for the next generation of music industry professionals. I want these students to not only receive an incredible education, but also gain real-world experience, build meaningful relationships and leave prepared to shape the future of our industry.”

Young Guru previously offered a full tuition scholarship to a student in 2022 and is one of a growing roster of artists, athletes and industry leaders who have established scholarships for students attending the Roc Nation School, including Grammy-winning musician, record executive and entrepreneur DJ Khaled, Grammy Award-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion and NBA All-Star LaMelo Ball.

Earlier this month, Young Guru provided a free masterclass called Inside the Mix: Young Guru in the Studio, an exclusive New York Music Month event from inside the Dolby Atmos studio at the Roc Nation School.