Inside the Sound, Music and Songs of Encanto

Musicals, songs and Lin-Manuel Miranda were everywhere in 2021, including the hit Disney animated film Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures), developed by the same creative team behind the hit Moana.

Built around Miranda’s infectious songs and composer Germaine Franco’s original score, Encanto tells the story of the Madrigal family in Colombia, who have to flee their village and stumble upon a hidden magical (yet disappearing) world. It’s a nod to magical realism and the legacy of Gabriel Garcia Marquez and the tradition of the genre. It’s ripe for Disney’s rich and vibrant colors and for Miranda’s songs.

The film premiered in Los Angeles on November 3, 2021, and was released in theaters in the United States and Canada on November 24. It was the highest-grossing animated film of the year, but took off even more with its debut on Disney+ on Christmas Eve 2021.

The soundtrack topped the Billboard 200 chart, and the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” reached Number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest chart position by a Disney song in 26 years

In the sound and music categories for Oscar consideration, “Dos Oruguitas,” written by Miranda, qualified for the Best Original Song shortlist; the original score by composer Germaine Franco made the shortlist for Best Original Score.

Voting for Final Nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards begins January 27, 2022.

Sound editorial and mixing took place at Skywalker Sound, Marin County, Calif

Sound Editorial and Mixing

David E. Fluhr, Re-recording Mixer

Gabriel Guy, Re-recording Mixer

Shannon Mills, Supervising Sound Editor

Nia Hansen, Sound Designer

Derek McGinley, Assistant Re-recording Mixer

Jeff King, Assistant Re-recording Mixer

Cameron Barker, Assistant Supervising Sound Editor

Justin Doyle, Sound Effects Editor

Samson Neslund, Sound Effects Editor

Qianbaihui Yang, Sound Effects Editor

John Roesch, Foley Artist

Shelley Roden, Foley Artist

Scott Curtis, Foley Mixer

Alyssa Nevarez, Foley Editor

Brad Semenoff, Supervising Dialog Editor/ADR Editor

Bill Higley, Original Dialog Mixer

Paul McGrath, Original Dialog Mixer

Richard Quinn, Dialog Editor

Doc Kane, ADR Mixer

Music Crew

Germaine Franco, Original Score Composed By

Lin Manuel Miranda, Original Songs By

Alvin Wee, Score Mixer

David Boucher, Music Mixer

Angie Rubin, Score Music Editor/Music Editor

Can Yesilyurt, Music Editor