Inside the Sound, Music and Songs of Encanto

Musicals, songs and Lin-Manuel Miranda were everywhere in 2021, including the hit Disney animated film Encanto (Walt Disney Pictures), developed by the same creative team behind the hit Moana.
Built around Miranda’s infectious songs and composer Germaine Franco’s original score, Encanto tells the story of the Madrigal family in Colombia, who have to flee their village and stumble upon a hidden magical (yet disappearing) world. It’s a nod to magical realism and the legacy of Gabriel Garcia Marquez and the tradition of the genre. It’s ripe for Disney’s rich and vibrant colors and for Miranda’s songs.
The film premiered in Los Angeles on November 3, 2021, and was released in theaters in the United States and Canada on November 24. It was the highest-grossing animated film of the year, but took off even more with its debut on Disney+ on Christmas Eve 2021.
The soundtrack topped the Billboard 200 chart, and the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” reached Number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, the highest chart position by a Disney song in 26 years
In the sound and music categories for Oscar consideration, “Dos Oruguitas,” written by Miranda, qualified for the Best Original Song shortlist; the original score by composer Germaine Franco made the shortlist for Best Original Score.
Voting for Final Nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards begins January 27, 2022.
Sound editorial and mixing took place at Skywalker Sound, Marin County, Calif
