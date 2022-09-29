Mauro Castillo Might Not Talk About Bruno, But KRK…

Miami, FL (September 29, 2022)―Mauro Castillo, who played Félix in Disney’s Encanto and is one of the voices featured in the film’s hit, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” recently added KRK monitors and headphones to his home studio setup.

Long before the film, however, singer, actor, trombonist and musical producer Castillo was crafting award-winning music inspired by his home country of Colombia. Growing up, Castillo immersed himself in his culture, singing, playing salsa and learning the folkloric hand-drum-based music of Colombia. After obtaining an art degree from the Universidad de Valle, Castillo went on to lead Grammy Award-winning salsa band Grupo Niche, along with releasing his own Grammy- and Latin Grammy-nominated music as a solo artist.

First introduced to KRK by engineer Carlos “El Loco” Bedoya, Castillo recognized the yellow cones of KRK’s Exposé line from his time in recording studios throughout Miami. When it came time to work on his second studio album, La Receta, Castillo got his hands on KRK’s Rokit 10-3 studio monitors.

“KRK has been a reference ally for me for a long time, since at least 2016,” he says. “For my second album, I wanted a three-way speaker that could help me hear how my sounds would be distributed through bigger systems. The Rokit 10-3 was a great option for my budget when I was working on that album; they were exactly what I was looking for.”

Today, Castillo uses his KRK S8.4 subwoofer in his home studio. “It’s amazing because it allows you to have an accurate reference of how it will sound in a car or in a nightclub,” he explains. “It’s lightweight and easy to use, and a great option if you’re trying to pursue your dreams. It just complements my studio very well. I also borrowed a KRK S12.4 subwoofer from a friend, for my recent single ‘ChaCha Me.’ It worked great for catching the low frequencies of that song, which has a nightclub vibe.”