Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Present the 68th Annual Golden Reel Awards

HOLLYWOOD—The Motion Picture Sound Editors tonight presented the 68th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards at a fully-virtual, international ceremony. Golden Reel Awards recognizing outstanding achievement in sound editing were presented in 22 categories encompassing feature films, long-form and short-form television, animation, documentaries, games, special venue, and other media.

Academy Award-winning Re-Recording Mixer Chris Jenkins presented the MPSE Filmmaker Award to Mad Max Director George Miller. The MPSE Career Achievement Award, honoring Supervising Sound Editor Dennis Drummond, was presented by Re-Recording Mixer David Giammarco. (Drummond’s award was accepted by his brother, Patrick Drummond.)

The opening address was given by MPSE President Mark Lanza who invoked the challenges and benefits in hosting the ceremony remotely. “While I’m sure you will love the virtual experience, the show’s true purpose is to honor the nominated projects and the artists who crafted them,” he said. “In person or virtual, a Golden Reel Award is just as coveted. We congratulate the nominees and winners tonight as we recognize the best in sound over the past year.”

Acclaimed voice actors Kelly Stables and David Cowgill hosted the event. Category awards were presented by sound professionals from around the world, including Australia (Wayne Pashley, Libby Villa, Derryn Pasquill), China (Jianxi Zhang, Yang Jiang, Zhao Nan), Mexico (Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Javier Umpierrez), Los Angeles, (Brian Slack, Bernard Weiser, Nancy Cartwright), India (Baylon Fonseca, Karan Singh, Vijay Rathinam) and Russia (Aleksey Sinitsyn, Dmitriy Kliminov).

68th Annual Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) Golden Reel Awards

Winners

FILMMAKER AWARD

George Miller

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Dennis Drummond

CATEGORY WINNERS (1 Tie)

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Soul

Disney

Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Jonathan Stevens, Steve Orlando

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE

Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Justin Pearson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

The Reason I Jump

Vulcan Productions

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Ryan

Sound Effects Editors: Laurence Love Greed, Alexej Mungersdorff, Jack Wensley

Dialogue Editor: Jamie McPhee

Foley Editor: Srdjan Kurpjel

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

The Eight Hundred

CMC Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor and Editor: Kang Fu

Sound Effects Editor: Steve Miller

Dialogue Editor: Ai Long Tan

Foley Artist: Lan Long

Music Editor: Fei Yu

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Underscore

Tenet

Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson

Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Musical

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga

Netflix

Music Editors: Allegra De Souza, Peter Oso Snell, MPSE; Jon Mooney

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Netflix

Supervising Sound and ADR Editor: Renee Tondelli

Dialogue Editors: Michael Hertlein, MPSE; Jeena Schoenke, Jon Michaels

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

Greyhound

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler

Associate Supervising Sound Editor: Will Digby, MPSE

Sound Designers: Ann Scibelli, Jon Title

Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Sawyer, Richard Kitting, Odin Benitez, MPSE; Jason King

Foley Editor: Luke Gibleon

Foley Artist: Marko Costanzo

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

Servant: “2:00”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Filip

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

Music Editor: Lesley Langs

Foley Editor: Julien Pirrie

Foley Artist: Gareth Rhys Jones

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music

Vikings: “The Best Laid Plans”

Amazon

Music Editors: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE; Lise Beauchesne

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

Mandalorian S2: Chapter 13: The Jedi

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord

Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn

ADR Editor: James Spencer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

Mandalorian S2: Chapter 13: The Jedi

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, J.R. Grubbs

Foley Editor: Richard Gould

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music

The Queen’s Gambit: “Adjournment”

Netflix

Music Editor: Tom Kramer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue / ADR

The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Gregg Swiatlowski, Eric Hirsch

Sound Designer: Wylie Stateman

Dialogue Editors: Mary Ellen Porto, MPSE; Eric Hoehn

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

** TIE **

The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Gregg Swiatlowski, Eric Hirsch

Sound Designer: Wylie Stateman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Cicero, James David Redding III, Leo Marcil, Eric Hoehn

Foley Artist / Editor: Rachel Chancey

Star Trek: Picard “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2”

CBS All Access

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designers: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Michael Schapiro

Foley Editors: Clay Weber, Darrin Mann

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

A Christmas Carol

FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Saoirse Christopherson, Tom Stewart, Andy Kennedy

Dialogue Editor: Iain Wilkinson

Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright

Music Editor: Cecile Tournesac

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

Mortal Kombat Legends: “Scorpion’s Revenge”

Warner Bros. Animation

Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, MPSE; D.J. Lynch

Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Roger Pallan, Ezra Walker

Dialogue Editors: Mike Garcia, MPSE; Kelly Foley Downs, David M. Cowan, Patrick Foley

Sound Designers: Marc Schmidt, Evan Dockter

ADR Editors: Mark Mercado, Jon Abelardo

Foley Editors: Roberto Allegria, Derek Swanson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time: “Episode 1”

EPIX/Amblin

Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber

Sound Effects Editor: Lucas Miller

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Ryan Briley

Sound Designer: Russell Topal, MPSE

Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadlyev

Foley Artists: Bogdan Zavarzin, Natalia Syeryakova

Music Editor: Katerina Tolkishevskaya

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

The Last of Us Part II

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Kyle Bailey, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Eric Paulsen, Keith Bilderbeck, Jim Diaz

Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Audio Director: Robert Krekel

Sound Designers: Justin Mullens, Beau Jimenez, Neil Uchitel, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto

Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker

Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom, Tao-Ping Chen

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

The Last of Us Part II

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Audio Director: Robert Krekel

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Maged Khalil Ragab

Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker

Sound Designers: Neil Uchitel, Beau Jimenez, Justin Mullens, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto, Derek Brown, Jordan Denton

Dialogue Editors: Grayson Stone, Julius Kukla, Thomas Barrett, Jaime Marcelo, Erik Schmall, Duncan Brown, Cesar Marenco

Foley Editor: Eolyne Arnold, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Michael Finley, Kyle Bailey

Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Tao-Ping Chen, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Samuel Marshall, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom

Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

Baba Yaga

Baobab Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford

Sound Designers: Andrew Vernon, Jamey Scott, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Brendan Wolf

Music Editor: Rex Darnell

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

The Unknown

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Yin Lee

Sound Designer: Yin Lee

About MPSE

Founded in 1953, the Motion Picture Sound Editors is a non-profit organization of professional sound and music editors who work in the motion picture television and gaming industries. The organization’s mission is to provide a wealth of knowledge from award-winning professionals to a diverse group of individuals, youth and career professionals alike; mentoring and educating the community about the artistic merit and technical advancements in sound and music editing; providing scholarships for the continuing advancement of motion picture sound in education; and helping to enhance the personal and professional lives of the men and women who practice this unique craft.

mpse.org