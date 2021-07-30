Streamland Media Acquires Sim Post

New York, NY (July 30, 2021) – Los Angeles-based Streamland Media has acquired Sim Video International’s post production business, Sim Post, expanding Streamland’s picture and sound finishing services to New York City.

Streamland Media operates through post production businesses around the globe, including Picture Shop, The Farm, Ghost VFX, Formosa Group and Picture Head. The integrated businesses support feature film, episodic, interactive and emerging forms of entertainment, providing talent, technical expertise and customized solutions in picture and sound finishing, visual effects and marketing. While headquartered in Los Angeles, Streamland Media offers multiple locations worldwide throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the UK, with an aim of providing a unique, regional approach to meeting client needs.

The integration of Sim Post into Streamland is expected to aid the latter in providing services for creators in both scripted and unscripted content. “We’re excited to welcome Sim Post’s outstanding team into our community,” says Streamland Media CEO Bill Romeo. “This alliance further strengthens our devotion to nurturing creativity and providing clients a true partnership that is unparalleled in post production. With our globally expanded talent pool and footprint, we remain focused on elevating the services and solutions our collaborators need.”

Trive Capital and Five Crowns Capital backed Streamland’s acquisition of Sim Post.