TBD Post Tackles ‘Mitski: The Land’ Movie

Austin, Texas (October 28, 2025)—Last year, singer/songwriter Mitski hit the road touring behind 2023’s The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We album, and it was an unusual tour, not only for the crowds but the musicians and crew as well. What began as a simple string of 19 large-theater dates in 12 cities nearly doubled in size, expanding to 36 concerts after performances kept selling out. Sensing demand to experience the artist’s intimate, theatrical concerts was far greater than expected, three nights of the tour were filmed for posterity at Atlanta’s Fox Theater, with post work tackled by Austin-based TBD Post. The result is the new release, Mitski: The Land.

Crucial to the film is the need to bring across the idiosyncratic performances of the performer and her band. The project was directed by Grant James, who had a 10-year working relationship with Ben Montez of TBD, so Montez was soon tapped to edit the project.

Other TBD Post credits for the project include, supervising sound editor and re-recording mixer, Kyle Scribner; DI editor, Stefan Allen; post production supervisor and TBD Post co-founder, Ted Griffis; and executive producer, Rachel Kichler.

“It’s thrilling to be part of a project that genuinely inspires every department,” notes Kichler. “Kyle worked closely with Patrick Hyland—Mitski’s band leader and guitarist, who mixed the film’s music—to craft a warm, immersive mix that feels both intimate and transportive.”

The project’s audio supports a visual approach throughout the film that captures the concert experience presented with a heighted sense of reality. “I was lucky enough to see the live show firsthand,” notes Montez. “I was totally enraptured, and the primary objective of the film is to encapsulate that same feeling and energy, while also taking advantage of the difference in format—film versus live performance. We wanted to get a bit more intimacy and also break reality to elevate certain moments.”

“We’re very excited for everyone to see Mitski’s beautiful piece for themselves,” said Kichler. Mitski: The Land was screened in 630 cinemas across 30 countries, with a US release date of October 22.