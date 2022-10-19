AES NY: Post-Production Metering Suite Launches

New York, NY (October 19, 2022)—At AES New York, Evergreen Audio Design Group announced its new Post Production Metering Suite, a software package combining the Massive Meter AAX plug-in and Massive Meter Bridge desktop application, enabling the viewing of multiple meters in a single, customizable view.

The real power of the Post Production Metering Suite, according to the developer, is that the system can be set up to have multiple Massive Meter Bridge applications each with a customized view and each viewing Massive Meters on any Pro Tools system. This allows large post-production stages to have custom meter views for each mix engineer, or multiple views for each mix engineer.

The Post Production Meter Suite provides one iLok-based license for the Massive Meter Bridge application and four licenses for the Massive Meter plug-in. Additional licenses for the Massive Meter Bridge desktop application can be purchased separately to expand the system and allow multiple views of the Massive Meters.

The Massive Meter can be used on tracks of any channel format. As many Massive Meters as needed can be used in a single Pro Tools system. The Massive Meters operate independently of the Massive Meter Bridge application and can be used on their own.

The Massive Meter Bridge desktop application allows a user to view as many Massive Meter plug-ins as there are, and can view plug-ins on one or multiple Pro Tools systems. The application can run on the same or different computer as Pro Tools.

The new software suite supports macOS Mojave 10.14 through Monterey 12 and Pro Tools 12 and above. A special introductory price for the Post Production Metering Suite of $399 ends November 19, 2022. Additional licenses for the Massive Meter Bridge application are available at an introductory price of $199 through the same date.