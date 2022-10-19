AES NY: SSL Unveils Origin 16 Analog Mixing Console

Flexible architecture is aimed at producer-based studios, educational institutions and anywhere else that seeks classic sound in a smaller footprint.

Oxford, England (October 19, 2022)—Solid State Logic has unveiled a new addition to its analog mixing console lineup with the introduction of a new 16-channel Origin, announced today at AES New York..

Origin 16 offers the same features, hybrid workflows and SSL sound quality as its larger 32-channel predecessor, just in a smaller footprint, according to the manufacturer. SSL is pitching the new desk as ideal for project studios, music technology schools and colleges, as well as producer rooms or smaller recording and mixing facilities.

​Origin 16 offers a simple signal flow and layout for ease of use, while also providing features such as channel direct outputs, a fully balanced electronic architecture and precision bargraph meters.

The company also notes that the innovative modular center section allows Origin 16 to adapt to different applications: for instance, as a tracking console with additional boutique analog processing in its 19-inch rack section, or a more digital/analog hybrid approach with screens and controllers, such as the SSL UF8 advanced DAW controller.

Other features include SSL’s PureDrive microphone preamplifier and classic SSL E-Series “242-type” four-band parametric EQ design. There is also a built-in classic SSL bus compressor with sidechain access and HP filter.

According to Nigel Beaumont, managing director of Solid State Logic, “We are thrilled to extend the Origin range, offering no-compromise SSL quality to an even broader range of professionals. For its size and footprint, we are confident there is no other analogue console on the market today that offers superior performance or value.”

Origin 16 is available now and priced at $39,999.