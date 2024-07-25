Allen & Heath Mixers Add Harrison Recording Software

Harrison LiveTrax is new software designed for recording and virtual soundchecking on Allen & Heath live desks.

New York, NY (July 25, 2024)—These days, concerts aren’t merely live performances—they’re content creation bonanzas, and helping ensure that a show’s audio is properly captured, console manufacturer Allen & Heath has introduced Harrison LiveTrax, a new multitrack recording and virtual soundcheck software solution.

The new software—the result of a collaboration with Harrison Audio—is designed to integrate with multiple families of Allen & Heath mixers. Designed with the aim of providing a straightforward solution, Harrison LiveTrax is built to capture performances of all sizes, from a small audience gig up to arena-scale events, so there is no limit on track counts.

Other features include a resizable ‘big clock’ and a dedicated Meterbridge window with oversized meters and record-arm indicators, allowing users to verify active recording from any vantage point. Users can also track CPU usage, Disk I/O, and Remaining Record Time, while the ‘System Lock’ feature prevents unintended keypresses during recording.

The software offers more than just recording features, however, as it’s outfitted to aid with virtual soundchecks. LiveTrax captures scene changes from Allen & Heath consoles and inserts them as markers on the timeline, ready for virtual soundcheck and timecode automation.

Additionally, LiveTrax can sync track names with dLive, Avantis, and Qu mixers, with support for CQ and SQ models coming soon. Timecode sync, transport control, MIDI, and OSC compatibility enable integration into large touring rigs and complex show automation systems.

Integrating with other software is always crucial, and accordingly, LiveTrax can open sessions created in Waves Live Tracks and can export sessions to Harrison’s Mixbus DAW. LiveTrax is available to purchase for Windows, Mac, and Linux from the Harrison store for $14.99.