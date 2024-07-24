Recording Academy’s Grammy Go Adds Music Production Course

The Recording Academy's Grammy Go online educational portal has launched its latest class, "Music Production: Crafting An Award-Worthy Song."

Santa Monica, CA (July 24, 2024)—The Recording Academy has teamed with online learning platform Coursera to launch Grammy Go, a music industry online education portal offering specialized courses taught by Academy members, featuring Grammy winners and nominees.

Grammy Go’s latest course is “Music Production: Crafting An Award-Worthy Song” will be taught by Carolyn Malachi, Howard University professor and Grammy nominee. The course includes appearances by Grammy winner Cirkut, three-time Grammy winner Hit-Boy, artist and celebrity vocal coach Stevie Mackey, five-time Grammy nominee and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr., and 15-time Grammy winner Judith Sherman.

The new course comes on the heels of Grammy Go’s debut offering, “Building Your Audience for Music Professionals,” taught by music/marketing executive Joey Harris, with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and five-time Grammy winner Jimmy Jam, 10-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe and three-time Grammy winner Victoria Monét.

“We are honored to welcome Grammy Go, our first entertainment partner, to the Coursera community,” said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. “With these self-paced online Specializations, aspiring music professionals all over the world have an incredible opportunity to learn directly from iconic artists and industry experts. Together with Grammy Go, we can empower tomorrow’s pioneers of the music industry to explore their passion today.”