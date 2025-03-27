Recording Industry Golf & Poker Tourney Set to Return

Los Angeles CA (March 27, 2025)—The 2025 Recording Industry Golf & Poker Tournament (RIGT) is lined up to be another hole-in-one for industry pros. This year’s edition will be held Monday, June 23, 2025, at Sand Canyon Country Club in Santa Clarita, CA, with the shotgun start at 12:00 noon PDT and the Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Since 2015, the RIGT has attracted L.A. recording industry veterans, but the past few years have also been garnering audio students and emerging members of the community. In store, expect a chance at $1 million, a $10k hole-in-one prize, a $5,000 putting contest, fun photo/social media content opportunities, and the “Infamous Traveling Tequila Carts.” And returning is the Texas Hold ‘Em poker tournament – always a popular highlight of the day’s festivities!

Those unacquainted with or unskilled at golf are welcome to join in and will be encouragingly accommodated. As Rachel Stilwell, music/audio/IP attorney and novice golfer, recalls of a previous RIGT, “I played golf for the first time at this event. Total newbie! I was welcomed with open arms. Whew. Now I’m learning how to play golf and am surrounded by good friends!”

Also, many attendees may choose to participate only in poker. A poker clinic will review the rules and basic strategy, prepping everyone for the tournament with prizes and lots of poker fun. Artist/producer Uhlone, poker tournament honorary chair + sponsor of the poker tournament, notes, “The Recording Industry Golf and Poker Tournament isn’t just about the cards—it’s about community! In an industry built on collaboration, this event brings together artists, engineers, and creatives in a space where connections are made, stories are shared, and friendships are forged. Whether you’re all-in or just here for the conversation, it’s a day that reminds us why the audio world is one of the most tight-knit and supportive industries out there!”

Sponsors include SSL, AKG, JBL, Lonely Feather Studios, Lurssen Mastering, Ultimate Ears Pro, Clyne Media, the Recording Studio Insurance Program and studioespresso. Marking its 10th anniversary, the RIGT is again being organized by event producer Karen Dunn of KMD Productions, LLC.

Registration is also open for golfers or poker players. Golfers can sign up as complete foursomes, as pairs or singles (who will be matched up into foursomes). A special reduced rate is also available for students.