Minuendo Lossless Earplugs – A Real-World Review

To ensure that the potential decades of productivity and enjoyment offered by IEMs aren’t compromised, protecting one’s hearing should always be top priority. I’ve long been a proponent of Musician’s Ear Plugs, as they decrease the volume while maintaining fidelity, typically via a tuned filter. The only downside is each filter attenuates a predefined amount, making it impossible to adjust the attenuation.

Earlier this year, I was introduced to Minuendo Lossless earplugs, which incorporate a variable passive filter that can be adjusted from 7 dB to 25 dB. These earplugs utilize a patented membrane technology that essentially works as a second eardrum, keeping the user protected from high volumes while maintaining a natural, high-fidelity sound.

The earplugs are magnetized so they stick together when not in use, and they incorporate a subtle leash fastening eye, allowing the included leash to connect the two earplugs, making them less likely to get lost. The Minuendo package includes a carry case, leash, cleaning brush and a wide assortment of tips, including multiple versions of foam, silicone, and double and triple flange ear tips, helping ensure a perfect fit.

With so many options, getting the fit sorted out can be a bit time consuming, but it’s worth it as the earplugs are extraordinarily comfortable. Once I figured out which tips worked best for my ears, I was able to wear the earplugs for long time periods (5-6 hours) without experiencing any discomfort. The earplugs are so light that it’s easy to forget they are in your ears.

A small lever on the earplugs allows the attenuation amount to be altered, and it’s extremely simple to adjust, making it easy to fine-tune on the fly. I can imagine (once COVID is far behind us!) being at a show in a club and having to modify the attenuation differently between my left and right ears based on where I’m standing regarding the PA. Similarly, a musician on the stage standing next to the drum set might want to attenuate that side more than the other. I’ve loved having the earplugs and I can’t wait to put them to work when concerts return.

While the earplugs are designed primarily for musicians and concertgoers, Norway-based Minuendo states, “Although Minuendo Lossless earplugs are primarily designed for musicians and concertgoers, early results have shown they are beneficial in other use cases. This includes clubbing, riding motorbikes, bartending, working with children and hyperacusis treatment.” Currently the best place to get Minuendo Lossless earplugs is through their international dealer Soundbrenner. Look for more dealers in the future.

Minuendo • www.minuendo.com