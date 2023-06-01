Minuendo Launches LIVE 17dB Earplug Crowdsourcing Campaign

Norwegian high-end earplug manufacturer Minuendo has announced a new crowdsourcing campaign for its next product, the Minuendo LIVE 17dB.

Oslo, Norway (June 1, 2023)—With two models already out in the world, Norwegian high-end earplug manufacturer Minuendo has announced a new crowdsourcing campaign for its next product, the Minuendo LIVE 17dB.

Requesting financial support and resources from the Indiegogo community, Minuendo aims to start manufacturing this fall and shipping in November, 2023 if the campaign for the Minuendo LIVE 17dB is successful.

As might be gathered from the name, the LIVE 17dB is intended for use in a live music concert setting, with the aim of providing safe auditory experiences for concertgoers, musicians, and audio professionals. According to the company, the new, patented model offers users a natural flat frequency response, and as is suggested by its name, 17dB attenuation. The earplugs use a patented membrane design, developed through research at the Acoustics Research Centre at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU). The LIVE 17dBs will come with a selection of 11 ear tips as well as a variety of premium accessories.

All Minuendo earplugs are designed and manufactured in Norway, where the company was founded in 2018 by a team with extensive experience in acoustics, hearing protection and product development. Minuendo was awarded the Red Dot Design Award for a Healthcare Brand in 2020.