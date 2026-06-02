New Beltpack Combines Mic Input, Intercom and Dante

Skokie, IL (June 2, 2026)—Studio Technologies has announced its new Model 385 mic/intercom beltpack, a compact and lightweight Dante-enabled solution designed specifically for broadcast and live event audio professionals.

The portable Model 385 combines a high-performance microphone preamplifier with a single-talk/two-listen intercom interface, delivering a unique combination of on-air microphone and intercom audio resources in a convenient beltpack form factor. It supports Dante audio-over-Ethernet networking and powered via Power-over-Ethernet (PoE).

“The Model 385 was developed to address the evolving needs of broadcast sports and live entertainment production teams that require reliable, high-quality microphone and intercom functionality in a highly portable format,” says the company’s Gordon Kapes.

Using a standard 3-pin XLR connector, the Model 385 supports both dynamic and condenser microphones, with selectable P48 phantom power available for condenser microphone applications. A low-noise, low-distortion microphone preamplifier circuit offers adjustable gain ranging from 20 to 65 dB, in 1 dB increments. The analog microphone signal is converted to 24-bit digital audio and output through a Dante transmitter channel.

A 5-pin XLR connector allows connection of a broadcast headset, with adjustable gain and low-voltage electret power support for the headset’s microphone. The output of the headset’s microphone is routed through a second Dante transmitter channel, activated via a pushbutton talk switch, to provide intercom communication with other Dante-enabled beltpacks and intercom devices.

The Model 385 allows users to create highly customizable headphone mixes by combining up to four audio sources routed to the headset’s dual-channel headphone output. Three push-in/push-out rotary controls enable adjustment of listen levels for the main microphone preamplifier output and the two incoming Dante receiver channels. These channels are commonly utilized to support intercom and program audio feeds. An integrated sidetone function provides confidence monitoring of the headset’s microphone signal.

The Model 385 can be configured using the brand’s free STcontroller software application. Configurable parameters include microphone gain, phantom power, headset electret power, headset routing, sidetone operation and talkback button behavior. The unit also supports STcontroller’s VenueView event monitoring capabilities.