Avid Venue S6L Systems Get Dante HD Option Card

Avid's Dante HD Option Card for Venue S6L adds 128x128 channels of Dante I/O at 96 kHz to its live sound mixing system.

By Mix Staff

Burlington, MA (December 17, 2025)—Avid’s new Dante HD Option Card for Venue S6L, launched today, lets users add 128×128 channels of Dante I/O at 96 kHz to its flagship live sound mixing system.

The new card allows S6L desks to better accommodate the needs of large-scale productions, allowing them to handle high-channel-count distributed audio for concerts, theater, corporate AV and houses of worship. Adding support for the Dante audio-over-IP (AoIP) protocol allows the S6L to provide a unified path for teams to route, mix, and manage high-resolution audio across large-scale networked environments.

The Dante HD Option Card provides 128×128 channels of Dante I/O at 96 kHz per card, with support for up to two cards per system (for 256×256 channels in total); BNC-based clocking for synchronization within Dante domains; full integration with all Venue | S6L systems without a need for external interfaces or configuration workarounds; a unified workflow across AVB, Milan, MADI and Dante, all within the same Venue software and show file; and audio routing across large venues, multi-position mix environments, performance facilities and AV deployments.

The card integrates with Avid’s E6LX engines, offering expanded I/O capacity, support for up to eight option cards, and full backward compatibility, and is available December 18.

