Allen & Heath Launches DX88-P and AHM V1.4 at InfoComm 2023

Orlando, FL (June 15, 2023)—At InfoComm 2023, Allen & Heath’s “Everything I/O” ecosystem of remote audio expanders has itself been expanded with the introduction of the DX88-P, a 96 kHz expander designed for fixed installations.

Featuring 8 mic/line inputs and 8 outputs, all presented on Phoenix connectors, the DX88-P is intended for system integrators, installers and designers looking to augment the analog I/O of an AHM Audio Matrix Processor. As well as offering integration with the AHM range, the DX88-P is also fully compatible with dLive, Avantis and SQ digital mixers.

The DX88-P is plug-and-play and has firmware updates automatically performed by the connected mixer to minimize support time. An optional rack mount kit is available which enables two DX88-P expanders to be mounted together in a 1U rack space.

Meanwhile, Allen & Heath’s AHM range of audio matrix processors has received an update with the release of V1.4 firmware and System Manager, adding new room combining features with a visual interface for creating and managing layouts with up to 16 rooms. Room levels, source selectors and dividers can be controlled by Allen & Heath’s IP range of PoE-powered controllers, by GPIO, or by third parties via TCP. Allen & Heath’s own Custom Control has also been updated to V1.4 to support room combining via a WYSIWYG widget.

Other new features in AHM V1.4 include speaker processing enhancements, channel metering on the AHM-16 and AHM-32 front panel, and workflow refinements to System Manager.