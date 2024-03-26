Allen & Heath Closes Out SXSW 2024

Another South by Southwest has come and gone, bringing together artists, audiences and audio pros from around the world.

Austin, TX (March 25, 2024)—Another South by Southwest has come and gone, bringing together artists, audiences and audio pros from around the world. Once again taking part was Allen & Heath; while the console manufacturer has been on hand at the festival for a number of years, 2024 saw it take that presence and spirit of collaboration to new heights, as its gear was used across dozens of venues.

The British Music Embassy stage, highlighting up-and-coming British talent, was equipped with several of Allen & Heath’s dLive consoles covering both front-of-house and monitor mixing positions. The venue also featured a dedicated engineer lounge, offering a space for sound professionals to relax and network, while also getting hands-on experience with dLive and Avantis systems.

Meanwhile, near the Austin Convention Center, Allen & Heath’s Green Room activation space hosted SXSW artists, exposing them to a range of products in an immersive setting intended to present the company’s offerings.

Dozens of venues featured the brand’s mixing consoles, catering to a variety of performances and events. From intimate acoustic sets to large-scale concerts, the CQ and SQ series handled them with aplomb, while Avantis and dLive systems were placed in more challenging live sound environments.

“SXSW 2024 represented a new level of partnership and presence for Allen & Heath,” said Jeff Hawley, Marketing Director for Allen & Heath USA. “Our team on the ground stepped up the British Music Embassy stage with A&H consoles and a dedicated engineer lounge, a Green Room activation across from the Convention Center, and on-site support of the 50 or so consoles that were in use across Austin. From compact coffee shop rigs, to a live KUTX broadcast, to up-and-coming bands at famed venues, SXSW 2024 was a huge hit.”