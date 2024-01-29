D-Tools Platform Adds Allen & Heath Products

Allen & Heath’s products are now available on D-Tools, a software platform for integrators that aids in system proposals, designs and more.

New York, NY (January 29, 2024)—Allen & Heath’s products are now available on D-Tools, a software platform for system integrators that helps create proposals, system designs and project documentation. Based around an integrated product library with up-to-date specifications and dealer-specific pricing, D-Tools Cloud and System Integrator enable end-to-end management of the systems integration project lifecycle.​

D-Tools users can now access Allen & Heath’s product catalog of solutions for live sound, installed sound and audio production applications—for example, the AHM series of audio matrix processors, designed for corporate, retail, hospitality and education environments. The AHM series is supported by an ecosystem of scalable I/O, control and Dante solutions, including remote controllers, expanders, and the Custom Control app, which enables tailored user interfaces for multiple user and device types. The AHM series also features a 96 kHz FPGA engine, delivering exceptional audio quality and sub-millisecond latency.

“We are excited to partner with D-Tools and offer our products to their users,” said Samantha Potter, Commercial Audio Manager for Allen & Heath. “We believe that D-Tools is a great tool for integrators to streamline their workflow and deliver outstanding results to their clients. With our products, especially the AHM series, integrators can create versatile and scalable audio systems that meet the needs of any installation project.”