Allen & Heath Deep In SXSW 2024

Austin, TX (March 11, 2024)—SXSW, one of the largest music, film, and interactive media festivals in the world, is underway through Sunday, showcasing more than 2,000 acts from 60-plus countries. The annual convocation not only draws acts, labels and music fans, but also pro audio manufacturers, and among those, Allen & Heath has long been a part of the event, though this year sees the UK console company involved more than ever before.

The company is supplying consoles for dozens of venues throughout the festival, including Lady Bird Lake, Mohawk and The Victorian Room. “With the size and scope of the SXSW Music Festival, we have artists and crews visiting from a wide array of backgrounds and skill levels,” explained Nate Cross, SXSW Director of Production. “The Allen & Heath soundboards we’re using provide an unmatched level of versatility to our artists and their crews regardless of the size of the venue.”

As usual, the British Music Embassy (BME) venue is fully powered by Allen & Heath, highlighting UK music at SXSW, including Ash, Gruff Rhys, and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls. A new dedicated Allen & Heath FOH lounge area is hosting 1-on-1 demos and Q&A sessions with Allen & Heath’s experts and ambassadors.

“We’re really excited to offer our support to Production Park and the British Music Embassy again this year at SXSW,” said Jack Kenyon, Allen & Heath Product Specialist. “We’ve got a brand-new venue with not one but two stages of live music showcasing the very best of British talent on and off the stage.”

Also new for 2024, The Green Room at Brush Square Park has a smaller, more consumer-focused Allen & Heath activation space (in addition to the BME) where engineers and music fans can learn more about Allen & Heath’s mixing desks, pick up some swag and chat.

“SXSW presents such a unique opportunity for us to reach engineers and musicians of all levels,” said Jeff Hawley, marketing director for Allen & Heath USA. “We have steadily increased our SXSW presence for years and this outing marks a huge leap in the level of partnership and A&H support on the ground from a production and marketing standpoint.”