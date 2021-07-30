Apple GarageBand Remix, Producer Packs by Mark Ronson, Lady Gaga, Others Debut

Use GarageBand to rough out ideas? Apple has released eight Producer Packs of beats, loops, and instruments, all created by noted producers, and two Remix Sessions.

Cupertino, CA (July 30, 2021)—Apple has released new Sound Packs for use with GarageBand for iOS and iPadOS—eight Producer Packs of beats, loops, and instruments, all created by noted producers—and two Remix Sessions, offering step-by-step video instruction and featuring hits from Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

The free Producer Packs include materials created by Boys Noize, Mark Lettieri, Oak Felder, Soulection, Take A Daytrip, Tom Misch and TRAKGIRL. An additional Producer Pack provides a special companion experience to the new Apple TV+ docuseries “Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson,” premiering today, enabling viewers to experiment with sounds inspired by the music featured in the show.

The Remix Sessions and Producer Packs are available as a free download from the Sound Library in GarageBand 2.3.11, the latest version of the app, for iOS and iPadOS.

Each Producer Pack features hundreds royalty-free loops, beats, instruments, drum kits, synth patches, and samples from each producer, along with in-app videos where each producer offers words of encouragement to beginners, as well as insights into their creative process.

Oak Felder, producer (Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, John Legend), noted, “Whenever someone asks me how to start producing and making beats, I tell them to grab their iPhone and open up GarageBand. It removes all the technical obstacles and makes it easy to turn a simple musical idea into something great. I still use GarageBand to sketch out ideas, so it’s especially cool to be able to deliver my own selection of royalty-free sounds to help someone else write their own hit song.”

Producer TRAKGIRL (Andra Day, Jhené Aiko, Vic Mensa) added, “It’s been an important mission of mine to help young women break into music making, and GarageBand is a powerful creative tool that everyone has access to. I hope my Producer Pack will inspire people globally to embrace their creativity and show that anyone can follow their dreams and get involved in music production.”

Meanwhile, the Remix Sessions packs walk users through step-by-step video instructions, using “Break My Heart” (Dua Lipa) and “Free Woman” (Lady Gaga), as well as step-by-step remix instructions led by an Apple retail creative pro using a GarageBand Live Loops version of each song. Within the sessions, users can work with isolated vocals, beats and individual instruments that provide the foundational elements of a song.