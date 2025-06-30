Apple Music Marks 10th Anniversary with L.A. Studio Launch

Apple Music is marking its 10th anniversary with the launch of a new L.A. studio complex an immersive audio mix room and more.

Culver City, CA (June 30, 2025)—Apple Music is marking its 10th anniversary with the launch of a new studio complex in Los Angeles featuring an immersive audio mix room and radio studios, a large soundstage and content creation resources.

Set to open this summer, the three-story, 15,000-square-foot-plus facility houses two radio studios with immersive Spatial Audio playback and adaptable setups for live interviews, casual chats or impromptu performances. A 4,000-square-foot soundstage supports live performances, multicam shoots, fan events and screenings. A dedicated Spatial Audio mixing room is outfitted with a 9.2.4 PMC immersive speaker system.

Additional creative facilities include a photo and social media lab, an edit room and a green room. There are also private isolation booths for songwriting, podcasting and one-on-one interviews. An “A-List Corridor and Archive Corridor” showcases images and artwork of

moments from Apple Music’s past and present.

“Apple Music Radio has always been a home for storytelling and artistry, serving as a space for bold conversations and surprising moments,” said Rachel Newman, Apple Music’s co-head. “With this new studio, we are furthering our commitment to creating a space for artists to create, connect, and share their vision.”

Apple Music’s new Los Angeles studio will anchor a global network of creative hubs already active in places including New York, Tokyo, Berlin, Paris and Nashville, with additional studios coming soon.

To celebrate its 10-year milestone, Apple Music Radio is featuring a week of specials and live programming beginning June 30. Additionally, Apple Music Radio will unveil the service’s top 500 most-streamed songs from the last 10 years in a special countdown beginning on Tuesday, July 1.