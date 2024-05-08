Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

Apple Logic Pro Update Adds New AI Features

New AI-powered features—Session Players, Stem Splitter and ChromaGlow—are highlights of the latest Logic Pro updates, due out May 13.

By Clive Young ⋅

Apple Logic Pro Update Adds AI Features
New AI-powered features—Session Players, Stem Splitter and ChromaGlow—are highlights of the latest Logic Pro updates, due out May 13.

Cupertino, CA (May 8, 2024)—Apple’s latest DAW offerings, Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11, will arrive Monday, May 13, 2024, highlighted by a trio of new AI-powered studio assistant features.

The new AI offerings will include Session Players, providing users with new virtual backing musicians—Bass Player and Keyboard Player—building on the existing Drummer in current editions of Logic Pro. Also new will be Stem Splitter, a new demixing feature allowing users to extract specific parts from an existing recording, and ChromaGlow, which is intended to help add warmth to tracks. Both Stem Splitter and ChromaGlow will not run on older Intel-based Mac computers, only more recent Apple silicon Macs.

The new Session Players feature, which can be used for live-playing, was reportedly trained in collaboration with numerous bass players using advanced AI and sampling technologies. In all, eight different Bass Players will be available for use, and their performances will be able to be adjusted with controls that can affect complexity and intensity. Bass Player can jam along with chord progressions, or users can choose from 100 Bass Player loops. With Chord Track, users can define and edit the chord progressions to a song, and the virtual Bass Player will be able to play along.

Similarly, with Keyboard Player, users can choose from four styles, offering variety from simple block chords to chord voicing with extended harmony. Keyboard Player can follow along via Chord Track, and a Studio Piano plug-in allows users to augment the playing with virtual miking from three mic positions, pedal noise, key noise, release samples and sympathetic resonance.

Hit’n’Mix Teases First DAW for Apple Vision Pro

Also among the new AI-powered offerings is Stem Splitter, and while demixing services are nothing new, having one native in a DAW most certainly is. The software allows users to separate the contents of an audio file into four parts—Brums, Bass, Vocals and Other.

The AI-driven ChromaGlow helps users dial in tone, presence, punch and more using five different saturation styles based on models emulating a variety of pro-favorite hardware units.

Both the Mac and iPad editions will debut May 13, with Logic Pro for Mac 11 available as a free update for current users and $199.99 for new users. Meanwhile, the subscription-based Logic Pro for iPad 2 will run $4.99 per month or $49 per year, with a one-month free trial for new users.

Logic Pro for Mac 11 requires macOS Ventura 13.5 or later, while Logic Pro for iPad 2 requires iPadOS 17.4 or later.

Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and has been nominated twice for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at more than 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

Tags ⋅

Close