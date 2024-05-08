Apple Logic Pro Update Adds New AI Features

Cupertino, CA (May 8, 2024)—Apple’s latest DAW offerings, Logic Pro for iPad 2 and Logic Pro for Mac 11, will arrive Monday, May 13, 2024, highlighted by a trio of new AI-powered studio assistant features.

The new AI offerings will include Session Players, providing users with new virtual backing musicians—Bass Player and Keyboard Player—building on the existing Drummer in current editions of Logic Pro. Also new will be Stem Splitter, a new demixing feature allowing users to extract specific parts from an existing recording, and ChromaGlow, which is intended to help add warmth to tracks. Both Stem Splitter and ChromaGlow will not run on older Intel-based Mac computers, only more recent Apple silicon Macs.

The new Session Players feature, which can be used for live-playing, was reportedly trained in collaboration with numerous bass players using advanced AI and sampling technologies. In all, eight different Bass Players will be available for use, and their performances will be able to be adjusted with controls that can affect complexity and intensity. Bass Player can jam along with chord progressions, or users can choose from 100 Bass Player loops. With Chord Track, users can define and edit the chord progressions to a song, and the virtual Bass Player will be able to play along.

Similarly, with Keyboard Player, users can choose from four styles, offering variety from simple block chords to chord voicing with extended harmony. Keyboard Player can follow along via Chord Track, and a Studio Piano plug-in allows users to augment the playing with virtual miking from three mic positions, pedal noise, key noise, release samples and sympathetic resonance.

Also among the new AI-powered offerings is Stem Splitter, and while demixing services are nothing new, having one native in a DAW most certainly is. The software allows users to separate the contents of an audio file into four parts—Brums, Bass, Vocals and Other.

The AI-driven ChromaGlow helps users dial in tone, presence, punch and more using five different saturation styles based on models emulating a variety of pro-favorite hardware units.

Both the Mac and iPad editions will debut May 13, with Logic Pro for Mac 11 available as a free update for current users and $199.99 for new users. Meanwhile, the subscription-based Logic Pro for iPad 2 will run $4.99 per month or $49 per year, with a one-month free trial for new users.

Logic Pro for Mac 11 requires macOS Ventura 13.5 or later, while Logic Pro for iPad 2 requires iPadOS 17.4 or later.