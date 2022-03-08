Apple’s Latest, Mac Studio, Aims to Power Creatives

Cupertino, CA (March 8, 2022)—Apple has introduced Mac Studio, a new flagship desktop powered by the company’s own M1 Max or new M1 Ultra chip. Providing considerable connectivity to handle a variety of peripherals, Mac Studio is available to order today, arriving to customers beginning Friday, March 18.

Designed to have a footprint on a desk and provide access to peripherals, the Mac Studio is built from a perforated single aluminum extrusion with a square footprint of 7.7 inches and height of 3.7 inches. Depending on the configuration, the Mac Studio is powered by either M1 Max or the new M1 Ultra silicon. According to Apple, M1 Ultra builds on M1 Max and features the all-new UltraFusion architecture that interconnects the die of two M1 Max chips, creating a system on a chip (SoC) consisting of 114 billion transistors—reportedly the most ever in a personal computer chip.

Apple’s announcement illustrates that horsepower by noting “musicians and producers can work on the most complex compositions with hundreds of tracks, plug-ins, and virtual instruments, all played in real time,” but the company is largely touting video-oriented benchmarks, stating it can play back 18 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video. That’s due to the computer’s graphics memory going up to 64GB of unified memory on systems with M1 Max and up to 128GB of unified memory on systems with M1 Ultra. Meanwhile, the SSD in Mac Studio delivers up to 7.4GB/s of performance and a capacity of up to 8TB.

Highlighting the machine’s connectivity, Mac Studio’s back includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports to connect displays and high-performance devices, a 10Gb Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and a pro audio jack for high-impedance headphones or external amplified speakers. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are built in as well. Meanwhile, the front provides two USB-C ports, which on M1 Max supports 10Gb/s USB 3, and on M1 Ultra supports 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 4. There is also an SD card slot on the front to import photos and video. Mac Studio can also tackle multiple displays—in fact, a lot of them, up to four Pro Display XDRs, plus a 4K TV for a total of nearly 90 million pixels.

With an eye towards sustanibility, the Mac Studio uses 100 percent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets and recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board, as well as recycled aluminum and plastic in various components. Mac Studio starts at $1,999 (US), and $1,799 (US) for education. Additional configure-to-order options are available.