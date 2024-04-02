PreSonus Studio One Adds Native Apple Binaural Monitoring

Baton Rouge, LA (April 2, 2024)—PreSonus has released the latest edition of its flagship DAW, Studio One 6.6, bringing with it a variety of new features, most noticeably native Apple Spatial Audio monitoring within its Dolby Atmos renderer. Other new offerings include direct TuneCore integration, allowing users to upload masters directly to the music distribution platform. Other changes with the new update include a new synth, Lead Architect, and a reworking of Studio One+ Annual as Studio One+ Hybrid.

Studio One 6.6’s immersive recording and mixing capabilities have undergone some changes with the new update. The 5.1 and 7.1 formats have been expanded with up to a half-dozen additional top surround channels; also, all bed and object channels now provide dedicated mute and solo buttons inside the Dolby Atmos Renderer window.

However, the big—albeit Mac-only—feature update for many users will be the addition of native Apple Spatial Audio monitoring, allowing them toy reference mixes and thus gain a better sense of how a track will sound when played back as Spatial Music via Apple Music and Apple headphones. The new feature includes head tracking and personalized profiles when used with compatible Apple headphones.

Acknowledging independent and self-recording artists, Studio One now has TuneCore services integrated into the DAW interface, allowing users to upload masters for distribution. Studio One+ subscribers joining TuneCore will receive an exclusive code for 50% off of Rising, Breakout, and Professional plans for their first year after signup.

In addition to offering a new synth, Lead Architect, designed for lead sounds drawn from modular analog and digital synths, the update also sees Studio One+ Annual rebranded as Studio One+ Hybrid, an option that gives annual subscribers a perpetual Studio One Pro license at the end of their subscription year. With it, they can access Studio One Pro’s core library of content along with their current version of Studio One Professional forever. Hybrid will cost $179.99, while Studio One+ Monthly is $19.99 and Studio One Pro Perpetual runs $399.99.