Arturia FX Collection 3 — Product of the Week

I have a lot of respect for Arturia. The French company not only manufactures excellent hardware—including synths, controller keyboards and audio interfaces—but killer software, too. Although better known for its spot-on virtual instruments that emulate classic synths, Arturia also makes a lot of excellent processor plug-ins, many of which are modeled from iconic hardware.

FX Collection 3 includes its full line of 26 processors in a single bundle costing a very reasonable $399. If you do the math, that comes out to a little more than $15 per plug-in, which is an exceptional value considering that these are professional quality plug-ins in various signal processing categories.

Among the included products are three distortion effects: Dist Opamp-21, Dist Tube-Culture, and Dist Mello-Fi, which appear to be based on a Tech-21 Sans Amp, Thermionic Culture Vulture and Mellotron, respectively (Arturia doesn’t specifically name the modeled processors, for legal reasons).

You also get three preamp/EQs, including Pre 1973 (a 1073 emulation), Pre Trida (a Trident emulation), and Pre V76 (based on the V76 preamp that was used in the REDD consoles at Abbey Road Studios).

The three delay plug-ins are varied and powerful. They include Delay Tape 201, which emulates a Roland Space Echo, Delay Brigade, which gives you classic bucket-brigade delay a la the Electro-Harmonix Deluxe Memory Man, and Delay Eternity, which is an Arturia original digital delay with an incredibly full feature set and built-in effects like bit crushing filtering and an envelope follower.

With Arturia’s experience modeling classic synths, it’s not surprising that the FX Collection 3 includes several filters out of such instruments. Filter Mini is based on a Moog 24dB-per-octave low-pass ladder filter; Filter M12 and Filter SEM are based on Oberheim Model 12 and SEM filters, respectively.

Arturia also includes plate and spring reverb plug-ins (Rev Plate-140 and Rev Spring 636) and a modern algorithmic reverb called Rev Intensity. Also included is Efx Fragments, which offers granular processing, stutter effects and glitchy ambience.

Compressor-wise, the collection features Bus Force, a bus compressor; Tube-STA a model of a 50s-era Gates tube compressor; and FET-76, an 1176-style compressor.

Rounding out the lineup are Phaser Bi-Tron, apparently modeled from a Mutron Bi-Phase; Dimension-D, emulating a Roland chorus of the same name, Flanger BL-20 and EQ Sitral-295. Arturia modeled the latter from an equalizer in a ‘70s Siemens broadcast console. One other plug-in, Efx Fragments, offers granular processing, stutter effects and other modern processing.

Each plug-in is compatible with Mac and Windows and supports VST, VST3, AU, and AAX formats. They’re all Apple M1 compatible, and many include features like sidechain access and M/S processing, even the vintage emulations.

Find out more about the FX 3 Collection at the Arturia website.