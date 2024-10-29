Audio-Technica Launches ATH-ADX3000 Open-Air Headphones

Stow, OH (October 28, 2024)—Aimed at audiophiles and pros who prefer an open-backed ear cup, Audio-Technica has introduced its ATH-ADX3000 Open-Air Dynamic Headphones, said to feature the company’s most advanced driver technology.

The ATH-ADX3000’s open-back design is said to allow unrestricted airflow of the diaphragm, in large part due to the use of barely any dampening material or acoustic aides. The ATH-ADX3000 features an Audio-Technica-designed full-range driver that utilizes the same technology as the company’s flagship ATH ADX5000 headphones; like those, the new ’phones are hand-assembled in the company’s Machida, Japan factory.

Audio-Technica’s Core Mount Technology positions the driver’s voice coil in the middle of its housing, so that the acoustic space is balanced in both the front and the back of the driver. The ATH-ADX3000 employs a 58 mm tungsten-coated diaphragm, pure iron magnetic circuit, voice coil, and aluminum housing, which are all combined in a single integrated driver unit. The diaphragm is said to be lightweight and responsive, with a goal of providing listeners with clarity, an articulate bass, a smooth midrange and extended high frequencies.

The headphones weigh in at 280 grams, and comes with a detachable 3.0m (9.8’) cable with A2DC connectors and an aluminum storage case. The Audio-Technica ATH-ADX3000 Open-Air Dynamic Headphones are available starting October 24, 2024 at a suggested U.S, retail price of $999.