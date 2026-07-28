beyerdynamic Launches DT 275 PRO Headphones

Heilbronn, Germany (July 28, 2026)—Not all audio pros have the luxury of working in acoustically treated recording studios and quiet broadcast sets—and with them in mind, beyerdynamic has introduced its DT 275 PRO headphones, which focus on noise isolation. Intended for audio pros who work in live sound, location content capture, DJ work and other fields where loud surroundings are common work environments, the DT 275 PROs are designed to mitigate exterior sound and provide a pro-level audio experience.

Meant to be integrated into typical mobile workflows, the headphones sport high passive noise isolation, neutral sound tuning and a lightweight, travel-appropriate design. The rotatable earcups reportedly provide up to 22 dBA of passive noise attenuation, using a closed-back, on-ear design.

The earcups use soft, flexible earpads to create an acoustic seal that reduces ambient noise. Meanwhile, the earcup itself has been tuned to provide uncolored, neutral presentation in an effort to aid audio assessment in the moment instead of later in a quieter environment.

Much as the earpads are soft and flexible, so is the headband, with the aim of providing a comfortable fit during long sessions of use. The headphones come with a locking 1.5 m (4.9 ft) cable for flexible routing and low-impedance compatibility across a wide range of playback devices. The cable uses a bayonet connection and can be connected to either earcup as needed. The cable, earpads, and headband padding are all user-replaceable if needed. Along with the cable, the DT 275 PROs come with a 6.35 mm (1/4″) adapter, a drawstring carrying bag, and a quick start guide.

The DT 275 PRO is available starting today for $149.99 at beyerdynamic.com and Amazon.