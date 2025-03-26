Audio-Technica ATH-R30x Open-Back Headphones Ship

First previewed in January at the NAMM Show, Audio-Technica’s new ATH-R30x Open-Back Reference Headphones have shipped.

Stow, OH (March 26, 2025)—First previewed in January at the NAMM Show, Audio-Technica’s new ATH-R30x Open-Back Reference Headphones have shipped. As a new addition to the R-Series line of professional open-back headphones, the ATH-R30x model is intended for mixing, mastering, and creating in a studio or other private space.

Open-back headphones in general are less confining and claustrophobic than closed-back headphones, providing a more natural-like listening experience. The open back lessens the number of internal resonances, providing what is typically found to be a more accurate reproduction of sounds. With that in mind, A-T reports the new headphones are designed with an aim of providing “extremely accurate audio reproduction with a spacious soundstage that replicates live performance.”

Inside the ATH-R30x model are 40mm drivers, providing quick transient response to deliver an open-air experience with minimal distortion. High-efficiency magnets and pure alloy magnetic circuit design reduce distortion, and all that is ensconced in transparent, honeycomb-mesh housings.

The headband on the lightweight headphones features an adjustable headpad that can be positioned to the user’s preference, while the velour earpads are replaceable. The ATH-R30x is fitted with a 3.5 mm (1/8-inch) TRS connector. A screw-on 6.3 mm (1/4-inch) adapter is included.