A-T Launches Fan-Favorite Custom Headphones

Stow, OH (September 3, 2024)—Audio-Technica has announced new limited-edition headphones with a custom look designed and chosen by fans.

After more than a decade of limited-edition color models of the ATH-M50x, Audio-Technica let fans custom design the 2024 color. The designs were created through the special interactive LAB M50x experience website, where fans could select from different colors in either matte or metallic for select headphone parts.

Audio-Technica received over 15,000 submissions, all of which were then shared on social media, where fans could vote for their favorite design. Expert panelists, including the product manager of the ATH-M50x, selected three finalists from those submissions, and then the winning LAB M50x design was selected with 3,127 votes from fans on social media.

The winning fan-voted design, a mix of blue, orange and gray, was designed by Brazilian DJ Sergio Gamarra. Speaking about his chosen color selections, he said, “First, blue represents confidence, reflecting the quality and reliability of the M50x headset. Orange evokes energy and creativity, highlighting the excitement of the music in us. Finally, gray adds a sense of sophistication and elegance, balancing the color palette and adding a touch of modernity.”