Avid Launches Venue Stage 48 for Live Sound

Burlington, MA (December 2, 2022)—Avid has introduced the new fixed-format Venue Stage 48 remote I/O stage rack for live sound production. The high-density, compact stage rack can connect with any Avid Venue S6L live sound mixing and recording system, and is intended for mid- to large-scale productions operating with limited budgets.

The new stage rack is equipped with the same preamp design of the Stage 64, Stage 32, Local 16 and all S6L consoles, so users get the same level of performance. Like all other Venue I/O devices, it is compatible with the entire S6L product line-up, allowing sound teams to add inventory to expand their current systems. The stage rack is a fixed-configuration analog in and analog out device.

Key features of the new remote I/O rack include 48 mic-preamps, 24 analog outputs, two Ethernet AVB ports, a pair of fiber AVB ports, and a MADI coaxial output split directly from the preamps with 48 channels at 96K, redundant 48 channels at 48K

“Avid continues to drive innovation for the live sound market, challenging our team to create a new stage box that was more cost-effective and uses the same components and celebrated sound of Stage 64,” said Robb Allan, senior principal product manager, Live Sound at Avid. “Stage 48 is the result and whether it’s broadcast, large concerts, Broadway shows, corporate AV or houses of worship, the Stage 48 Rack is perfect anywhere that exceptional audio quality is needed.”

The Stage 48 rack is now available.