Miami Live Sound Provider True Audio Expands Inventory

Miami, FL (September 12, 2021)—Regional live sound provider True Audio has spent the last 13 years providing sound, lighting, staging, video and backline for events throughout South Florida. In recent times, True helped provide audio for Ultra Music Festival, 305 Day and some of the top-billed shows for Miami Music Week, and for all three of those, the company fielded PK Sound T10 systems—part of its newly expanded inventory of PK line source elements and subwoofers.

True Audio’s inventory now includes 36 T10 modules and 16 of PK Sound’s new T218 intelligent subwoofers, along with a pair of PK Cells, which combine power, signal and network data distribution in a modular touring rack. The company has been a PK partner for nearly a decade, however, and still offers clients systems from PK’s legacy CX, VX and K Series.

Anthony Betancourt, president and CEO of True Audio, noted, “We’re really excited by the performance of the T218 subwoofer. PK has an international reputation for low-frequency reproduction, and T218 more than delivers on that with clean, dynamic output and all the advantages of onboard DSP, power electronics, and network-enabled auto-ID.”

While True Audio has been a PK Sound partner, the bulked-up inventory means it’s now a PK Alliance member and can provide T10 and Trinity Black robotic systems to touring, festival, and event clients throughout the U.S. As a result, it recently augmented its T10s with large-format Trinity Black robotic modules from the PK Alliance for the Forbidden Kingdom Music Festival, and also collaborated on cross-network applications with other PK Alliance partners, including the current NY State of Mind Tour featuring Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, and Busta Rhymes.