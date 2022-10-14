CEntrance Brings In “The Bouncer” with Tiny 10-Channel Recording Mixer

Burbank, CA (October 12, 2022)—CEntrance has launched Bouncer, a smartphone-sized 10-channel line mixer with an integrated digital recorder.

Aimed at performers, DJs and live musicians who need to mix several stereo sources and record the mix to the SD card, Bouncer is designed to save space with its miniature footprint, helping artists working in small spaces or with diminutive rigs where a larger mixer or laptop is not practical due to space constraints.

Built in an aluminum chassis, the Bouncer uses tactile analog controls so it can be accessed without looking and is purposefully screen-less, according to the company.

A “One-touch recording” feature lets users record a stereo mix onto an SD card. Recording quality is fixed at 24-bit/48 kHz for simplicity. SD cards with up to 256 GB of memory can be used, which translates to over 10 days of continuous 24-bit recording.

Bouncer includes a loud audiophile headphone amp and a line-level output for monitoring over headphones or speakers. Power comes from any standard USB charger or power bank via USB-C. A “through” jack passes USB power to other devices.

“Bouncer is great for jamming in small spaces,” says Michael Goodman, CEntrance Founder. “As a live headphone mixer, it helps you dial in your perfect sound. As a portable recorder, it lets you quickly save the stereo mix of your performance to an SD card. We designed Bouncer to be easy to use. Now you can remove the computer from your setup, simplifying your rig and letting you choose music over menus.”

Bouncer will be available in December 2022 for $599.99 USD.