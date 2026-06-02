Sweetwater Sets Guitar Recording Workshops

Fort Wayne, IN (June 2, 2026)—A great guitar performance can make a track something truly special. With that in mind, Sweetwater Studios is holding two in-person workshops on recording guitars, on July 17 and 18 on the Sweetwater campus in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Each workshop will focus on a different genre, demonstrating approaches to maximize a recording session. Nick Bowcott’s Friday session will feature tips for heavy metal recording, while Don Carr’s Saturday session will focus on Americana, blues, and R&B styles. Attending these workshops will highlight pre- recording decisions for each recording style and the impact those choices make on the final recording.

Both sessions will respectively explore choosing the best guitar and amp combo for the song or part; building sounds with effects pedals; miking techniques; picking the right mic preamp/EQ when recording; and more.

The guitarists will be joined by Sweetwater Studios’ Jason Peets, who will participate through each workshop, providing a deep dive into recording techniques.

Single-session pricing is $399 per person or $649 for both workshops.