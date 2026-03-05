Cloud, Neutrik Team for Cloudlifter Mini CL-25

Tucson, AZ (March 5, 2026)—Aiming to provide the same performance as the original Cloudlifter CL-1, Cloud Microphones has released the compact Mini CL-25.

Created as a custom engineering collaboration with Neutrik, the Mini CL-25 interfaces directly with dynamic, ribbon and tube microphones to provide up to +25 dB of clean gain. The unit is said to be the smallest Cloudlifter ever produced.

Plugging directly into microphones, preamps, mixers, stage boxes and wall panels, the Mini CL-25 is built utilizing a custom Neutrik gold-plated XLR connector system. Employing hard-soldered, wire-free internal circuitry, the unit adds transparent gain before a preamp, using standard phantom power that isn’t passed along to the microphone. Along with cleaner gain, the unit lets users operate with lower preamp gain settings to better preserve detail, resulting in less preamp coloration and artifacts, along with increased headroom.

The CL-25 is intended for applications like studio recording, broadcast, location recording and podcasting, as well as live sound where its external black finish that maintains a low visual profile onstage.