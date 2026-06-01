dBTechnologies Unveils Aurora Cloud

Bologna, Italy (June 1, 2026)—Ahead of InfoComm, dBTechnologies has introduced Aurora Cloud, a cloud-based platform tied to its proprietary Aurora Net software, which offers remote monitoring, device management and data analysis of the company’s pro audio systems.

Designed for system integrators and rental companies who need full control and visibility of their audio systems, Aurora Cloud enables the centralization of projects, devices, and operational data within a single platform, providing data and access.

Built around a web-based interface, Aurora Cloud can be accessed through a variety of devices, and structured around a dashboard that is organized by venues, devices and alerts. Providing system mapping that identifies device locations and enhances operational oversight, Aurora Cloud integrates with Aurora Net, letting users register devices, synchronize projects and collect data from connected systems as needed, providing full monitoring of device parameters, with access to both real-time data and historical telemetry.

Aurora Cloud also integrates a real-time alert function, reporting disconnections or operational anomalies, and offers analysis tools for generating reports on a regular basis. A key element of the platform is its extended storage capability, allowing data, configurations, and projects related to one or multiple venues to be securely stored in a continually accessible environment. Stored data can be downloaded at any time and re-imported into Aurora Net, ensuring full continuity between cloud-based management and local operation.