Neutrik, Netgear Team for M4350 Switch

Charlotte, NC (March 2, 2026)—Neutrik Group Americas has partnered with Netgear to incorporate its locking etherCON, opticalCON and powerCON connections into Netgear’s new M4350-16M4V switch.

The new Netgear M4350-16M4V switch employs Neutrik locking connectors throughout: etherCON for network, opticalCON for fiber and powerCON for power, helping ensure connections are secure before or during aperformance and prevents disruption to alive event.

The M4350-16M4V delivers 16 x 2.5G PoE++ ports (up to 1,130W total), including eight Neutrik field-serviceable etherCON connectors and four 25G SFP28 uplinks housed in a modular interface card slot. This enables configuration of uplink connectivity to match specific requirements. As part of its optional interface slot, cards with four 10G RJ45 ports, two Neutrik opticalCON Quad connectors for four MMF transceivers, or two Neutrik opticalCON Quad connectors for four SMF transceivers can be added to the system for those applications that require a secure fiber connection. In terms of power, two powerCON connections are located on the back panel and come with two power cord adapters for standard IEC 320 C13 cords.

The Netgear M4350 series is a 1G to 100G solution delivering nonstop forwarding, stacking, spine and leaf architecture, and edge-to-core connectivity for AV and IT networks. It is engineered and certified for audio/video over IP with dedicated service and support and is designed for AV-over-IP installations with up to thousands of endpoints.