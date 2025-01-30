Drawmer Drops New 500 Series “Motown” EQ Modules

Las Vegas, NV (January 28, 2025)—U.S. distributor TransAudio Group announced the introduction of two Drawmer 500 series 7-band equalizer modules, the Mono MQ-1 and the MQ-2 Stereo/Compressor, at Winter NAMM 2025.

Inspired by the “Motown EQ” sound, each unit offers 7-band proportional Q equalizers with curves akin to the ones used in the (ahem) well-known Detroit studios of the 1960s. These 100% analog units feature seven bell curves, each having a variable cut/boost of ±10 dB and set at the musical frequencies of the original.

The MQ-1 offers a single channel mono 7-band EQ, with the Crush feature found on the Drawmer 1971 dual 4-band parametric equalizer rack unit. When activated, the crush circuit reportedly adds harmonic saturation and analog warmth. The MQ-1 is a single-slot 500 series module.

The MQ-2 offers the same EQ curves, but in stereo, and also incorporates a program-dependent, single-knob compressor that adapts its envelope to the characteristics of the signal. The order of the EQ and Compressor in the signal path can be swapped. The MQ-2 also has the same integrated Crush feature and additionally includes metering. The MQ-2 is a 2-slot 500 series module.

Both units are designed and hand-built by Drawmer in the UK. Pricing: MQ-1 $349; MQ-2 $539.