PK Sound Tx Series Intelligent Point Source Modules—A Mix Product of the Week

PK Sound has announced the release of the Tx Series of intelligent point-source loudspeakers.

New York, NY (March 28, 2025)—PK Sound has announced the release of the Tx Series of intelligent point-source loudspeakers. The first two models in the series are the Tx14 and Tx26, both of which are powered, multipurpose loudspeakers with onboard DSP and network capability.

The Tx14 is a two-way design utilizing a 14-inch neodymium, glass-fiber reinforced cone driver for low-frequency reproduction, and a 3-inch neodymium-diaphragm compression driver with a 50×70-degree horizontal directivity pattern. Frequency response is stated as 50 Hz to 18 kHz (±10 dB), and maximum SPL is 139 dB.

It may be deployed on the ground as a floor monitor, pole-mounted via the sockets in each handle, or flown using rigging accessories via onboard M10 rigging points. When used as a floor monitor, the Tx14 has an angle of 35 degrees, which can be modified to 55 degrees via the onboard uptilt stands.

As its name implies, the Tx26 employs dual 6-inch vented neodymium Tetracoil transducers with custom phase plugs for LF reproduction, and a 1-inch HT polymer diaphragm compression driver with HLX technology for the high frequencies.

Horizontal directivity is 100 degrees conical, enabling the Tx26 to be deployed in horizontal or vertical orientation via pole mount or flown using onboard M10 rigging points. Frequency response for the Tx26 is stated as 55 Hz to 18 kHz, and maximum SPL is 136 dB.

Both models are powered using onboard, 2-channel VE15 1,400-watt Class D amplification, which maximizes headroom while maintaining clarity and high output. A recessed amplifier cavity ensures that both signal and power connectors are protected during operation. A combination of FIR and IIR filters is applied to ensure smooth frequency response throughout the listening area.

Front grilles are powder-coated steel, and cabinetry is constructed from premium-grade Baltic birch with an impact-resistant, tour-grade polyurea finish.

Onboard DSP and AVB network end points are routed through Neutrik DR Series of IP65-rated connectors for maximum stability, while PK .dynamics software provides network configuration and control.