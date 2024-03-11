Your browser is out-of-date!

FL Studio Partners with Native Instruments for Bundles

FL Studio has teamed up with Native Instruments to curate two instrument and effects bundles.

By Clive Young ⋅

Ghent, Belgium (March 11, 2024)—FL Studio has teamed up with Native Instruments to curate two instrument and effects bundles offering licenses that will never expire, according to the developer.

Tapping into some of the most well-known industry plug-ins, both bundles serve up a range of synths, creative effects, and advanced mix and mastering processors, according to an FL Studio statement, including the Massive X software synth.

At AES: FL Studio 21.2 Adds Stem Separation, Cloud Services

The two bundles comprise:

The Komplete Collection fbundle, which offers up 12 inspirational instruments, modern classic synths and effects, mix and vocal polishing tools, and mastering. Includes: Massive X, Empire Breaks, Feel It, Utopia, Lo-Fi Glow, Bite, Dirt, Freak, Ozone 11 Elements, Nectar 4 Elements, Neutron Elements, and Guitar Rig 7 LE.

The Komplete Signature Series bundle, described as the ultimate Native Instruments companion for FL Studio, delivers 15 essential instruments and effects. Includes: Massive X, Ozone 11 Standard, Guitar Rig 7 Pro, Vocalsynth 2, Nectar 4 Elements, Neutron Elements, Empire Breaks, Feel It, Utopia, Lo-Fi Glow, Cloud Supply, Duets, Bite, Dirt, and Freak.

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and has been nominated twice for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at more than 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

