FL Studio 21.1 Adds Major Updates

Popular DAW now includes faster and more creative note editing in the Piano Roll. colored waveforms, an extreme chorus plug-in, AI Declipper in Edison, and more.

FL Studio, the popular DAW/music-making engine developed by Image Line, has announced the release of FL Studio 21.1, an update that the company is calling “significant.” The new release includes faster and more creative note editing, with scale snapping and custom note tools in the Piano Roll. colored waveforms for better sample management, an extreme chorus plug-in, “Hyper Chorus,” AI Declipper in Edison, and much more.

Some of the more notable updates, most of them based on user requests, include:

FL Studio

Colored waveforms – General settings option to color code frequency content in audio waveforms. This applies to the Browser, Playlist, Sampler Channel etc.

MIDI Control – New ‘External sync’ mode & improved MIDI master clock stability. This allows FL Studio to ‘slave’ to an external MIDI Clock so that it plays in time to an external MIDI clock source.

Automated updates – Option to automatically download FL Studio updates and apply them at the next restart.

Piano Roll

Snap to Scale – Piano roll option to snap notes to the selected scale on placement or movement. See the note icon on the toolbar.

Menu > Tools > Script – Scripts are Python based that allows custom manipulation of Piano roll data. There are several pre-made scripts or you can write your own. Scripting also includes automatic user interface creation. See the Piano roll scripting forum to share and discuss Scripts.

New & Updated Plugins

Hyper Chorus – Extreme chorus FX plugin, included with Producer Edition and up.

Edison Declipper – New and improved AI-based declipping tool. Can restore recordings that have been clipped due to level issues.

SliceX – Now resizable by dragging the lower-right corner.

As per company policy, FL Studio offers lifetime free updates.