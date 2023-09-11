Native Instruments Creates Music Production Suite 6 Bundle

Berlin, Germany (September 11, 2023)—Native Instruments has brought together some of the ‘greatest hits’ of its various plug-in brands to create Music Production Suite 6. The bundle gathers together 30-plus plug-ins across NI, iZotope, and Brainworx product lines, including new versions of Ozone, Nectar, and Guitar Rig.

The bundle is intended to address the recording process from end to end, with plug-ins to be used for various steps along the way.

Ozone 11 Advanced sports new features with a goal of making it a mastering toolkit for artists and audio professionals alike. The new Clarity Module is said to improve the spectral power of tracks, while Stem Focus uses AI to address problematic mixes by applying Ozone settings to isolated stems within the mix. Separate Transient/Sustain modes provide control and creative options, while Upward Compress aids in finding a dynamic sound, and Assistive Vocal Balance can help place vocals in a mix.

Nectar 4 Advanced also addresses vocals with a suite of plug-ins that affect vocal sound. The Auto-Level module can be used as an alternative to a compressor, while the Voices module can aid in vocal layering and harmonic motion, the AI-powered Backer module can assist with virtual background singers, and the Vocal Assistant duly assists vocal production.

Guitar Rig 7 Pro allows users to mix and match modules to shape tones or create signal chains with more than 100 new rack presets. The software includes four new lo-fi components, numerous new amps and pedals powered by machine learning, and a variety of processing modules.

Additional plug-ins include Neutron 4; RX 10 Standard; Neoverb; Tonal Balance Control 2; Insight 2; VocalSynth 2; Audiolens; Exponential Audio Immersive Reverbs; Brainworx Creative Mixing Se; and a variety of Native Instruments effects such as Raum, Crushpack, Modpack, Supercharger GT, Replika XT, Solid Mix Series, Transient Master and Driver.

All the software is available with introductory pricing through October 11, 2023; see the individual companies’ websites for details.