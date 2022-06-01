Focusrite Vocaster Audio Interface / Studio Bundles Unveiled

Focusrite is out to court podcasters and content creators with its new Vocaster audio interfaces.

New York, NY (June 1, 2022)—Focusrite is out to court podcasters and content creators with its new Vocaster audio interfaces. The Vocaster One and Two are available for preorder as of today, along with all-in-one Studio bundles centered around the I/Os.

Vocaster One is a straightforward interface, intended for the solo podcaster, while the Two is designed for shows that feature two hosts, guests, and/or audio segments. Accordingly, it features two mic inputs and two headphones outputs for recording and listening back. Guests can also be brought in over the phone via Bluetooth or a single cable (TRRS to TRRS cable not included). Both interfaces feature a camera output, allowing users to record audio directly to a camera, removing the need to sync audio and video up later.

Vocaster Hub, the companion app for the interface, aids setting up, recording, and mixing a show. Users can control interface settings, set levels, route audio from a phone and computer, and more.

Features include Auto Gain for setting levels; Enhance, a set of three voice presets; a Mute button; and Loopback, which allows users to stream pre-recorded segments such as intros, outros, interviews, jingles, background music, and more during a show directly from a computer.

The interfaces get augmented in their respective Studio bundles with additional gear to provide an all-in-one, plug-and-play experience. Vocaster One Studio includes the One interface; Focusrite’s DM1 dynamic mic with built-in grille and pop filter; and HP60v closed-back studio headphones.

Meanwhile, Vocaster Two Studio includes the Two interface; a DM14v dynamic mic with built-in windshield and shock mount; and the HP60v closedback studio headphones.

With all purchases comes a software bundle for Podcasters. As part of that software, Focusrite has partnered with Acast, Hindenburg, and Squadcast, so users can get recording, editing, and sharing their show right away.

Vocaster One runs $199.99, with its Studio bundle edition costing $299.99; meanwhile, the Vocaster Two has an MSRP of $299.99, and its Studio pack is $499.99.