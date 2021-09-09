Focusrite Launchces Clarett+ Interface Range

Focusrite has announced its new Clarett+ interface range with the introduction of three new models: the Clarett+ 2Pre, 4Pre and 8Pre.

Los Angeles, CA (September 9, 2021)—Aiming to do more than merely refresh its long-running Clarett line of USB interfaces, Focusrite has announced an entirely new range—Clarett+ interfaces—with the debut of three new models: the 2Pre, 4Pre and 8Pre.

The Clarett+ range sports superior A-D and D-A converters and mic preamps, and its all-analogue Air with impedance switching and relay control is intended to emulate the ISA 110 mic preamp from the classic Focusrite Studio Console. Improved headphone outputs are also onboard

The 2Pre is a 10-in/4-out bus-powered USB-C interface aimed primarily at musicians. Built with a pair of Clarett+ mic preamps featuring All-analogue Air with impedance switching and relay control, there’s also JFET instrument inputs, which allow the user to plug straight in, and independent A-D and D-A converters. The Clarett+ 2Pre is expandable using ADAT optical input.

Meanwhile, the 4Pre is an 18-in/8-out interface presented as more of a “studio-grade” unit. The interface adds two more preamps with Air for a total of four, two analog headphone outputs and a pair of JFET instrument inputs.

Squarely aimed at busy pros, the 8Pre is an 18-in/20-out interface sporting a total of eight Clarett+ preamps with Air, two analog headphone outputs and both ADAT optical input and output.

The interfaces come with driver software for PC and Mac, as well as a collection of software — including mixing plug-ins and virtual instruments.