Gig Gear Updates Two Hand Touch Tablet Harness

Brooklyn, NY (February 15, 2022)—Gig Gear has updated its Two Hand Touch (THT) tablet harness for audio production pros, live event techs and entertainment production professionals, such as engineers who use a remote tablet to mix a club show or tune a. room’s PA away from the console.

The lightweight harness is worn over the shoulders and across the chest, allowing AV techs and other audio professionals to use both hands on apps that allow for multi-touch capabilities. The THT also keeps the tablet out of the way, while keeping it accessible.

New updates include upgrades to the side walls of the tablet holder to make it elastic, allowing the user to keep a tablet in its existing case. Additionally, the harness straps are now adjustable so users can view a tablet at a variety of angles. Finally, by reducing the size of the internal straps that hold smaller tablets from 1 inch down to the new ½-inch size, less of the screen of the tablet is obscured.

Two models are currently available: the Two Hand Touch 9 and the Two Hand Touch 12, which are designed to fit the standard iPad 9.7-inch size and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch size, respectively. With multiple elastic bands in different configurations included on the inside of the case, tablets and phones of all sizes can be secured as well. When not in use, the case flattens against the harness and can be secured out of the way. On the front of the case are pockets and pouches that can hold multiple accessories and tools.

“As live events start to come back, we are excited to offer a new and improved Two Hand Touch which makes it easier and more efficient to remote mix,” said Danny Shatzkes, founder of Gig Gear LLC. “We listened to user feedback and took all of that into consideration for this update. We think AV pros and installers will be very happy with the outcome.”